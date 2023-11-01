After the first snow of the season things turn rather chilly during the overnight. Clearing skies and lighter northwest winds will turn down the temps. You’ll be waking up to numbers in the low to middle 20’s come Thursday morning.

Thanks to an area of high pressure building to our south expect more sunshine during the day but temperatures will remain cooler than average by about a good 10 degrees or so. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40’s.

As the area of high pressure builds to our south expect temperatures to return to more seasonable readings as we head into the weekend. A number of systems will pass to our north over the next few days bringing some clouds around. It looks to stay mainly dry until the next front pushes south later Sunday increasing the cloud cover. Rain chances ramp back up Monday into Tuesday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.