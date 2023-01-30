A cold front will slowly sink southeasterly through our area into early Tuesday Because of this front, there will be a wide variety of temperatures. Near the Maryland border and farther to the south and east, temperatures will struggle to drop below freezing. Farther to the north and west, some places will be dropping into the teens. There will be some drizzle, a shower, and flurries through the early morning hours. Be careful as the drizzle could freeze on some untreated surfaces and there may be a light covering of snow in spots.

Clouds will slowly break for some sunshine during the day on Tuesday. The clearing will occur fastest north of I-80 and will be slowest closer to the Maryland border. Temperatures will not move much on Tuesday with highs in the 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will also be a chilly day with both clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 20s to near 30. The cold air will then retreat a bit on Thursday with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s to near 40.

An arctic front will move through the area later Thursday night into Friday. It will turn windy and colder with some flurries Friday. We’ll have a morning high in the 20s, but temperatures will drop into and through the teens through the day. Some places will drop below zero Friday night.

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but that sun will be out only for moral support with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Some of the higher elevations may not get out of the teens. The cold will not last as a big warm-up will then follow next week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.