High pressure moves in tonight and the clouds move out. Low temperatures will drop into the low and middle 30s. A frost advisory is in place for the entire region from midnight until 9 am. Be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants.

A nice end to the weekend as Sunday will sit mostly sunny. While temperatures sit below average highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, wit winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight clouds increase a bit with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

A weak front will pass early Monday morning which will spark a brief shower for our northwest counties. Other than some clouds and a sprinkle or two, most stay dry. Highs will sit in the lower 60s. Overnight lows fall into upper 30s low 40s.

Tuesday we start to rebound nicely in temperatures ahead of our next front. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday clouds will be on the increase with highs nearing that 70 degree mark once again. Showers move in late and overnight lows sit in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will be with us for majority of Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 60s before falling into the low 40s overnight,