A nice end to the weekend with mostly clear skies this evening. Clouds increase overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40.

A weak front will pass early Monday morning. Cloud cover builds in the morning, but most showers stay to our north. Highs will sit in the lower 60s and overnight lows will fall into upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures are on the rise on Tuesday ahead of our next front. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday clouds will be on the increase with highs nearing that 70 degree. Showers move in late and overnight lows sit in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will be with us for majority of Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 60s before falling into the low 40s overnight.