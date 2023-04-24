Starting the week on a cooler below average note. Monday we’ll become partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight will again be a frosty one. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s so be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

After a frosty start for Tuesday we’ll see sunshine before clouds move in late afternoon. High temperatures will again remain below average in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening clouds will build ahead of a couple of showers overnight and into Wednesday. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s lower 40s.

A lingering shower heading into Wednesday morning followed by a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon. High temperatures will slowly moderate closer to average in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be our nicest day of the week. Plenty of sunshine with highs reaching for the lower 60s. Clouds move in late overnight as showers approach. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Friday starts the period of rainfall that will be with us into the entire weekend. Expect scattered showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures sitting in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.