We start the work week on a cooler note following a cold front that is moving out. We’ll sit mostly cloudy all day today with a few breaks of sunshine here and there. As we head into the afternoon and evening watch for spotty showers as high temperatures sit in the low to mid 50s. Tonight scattered showers will continue and will mix in with wet snow as temperatures overnight drop into the mid 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week as we sit under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s as winds will remain breezy from the west at 15-20 mph. A few showers will linger during the morning hours. Overnight clouds will start to decrease and temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

High pressure moves back in for Wednesday and we’ll become mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound nicely back into the low and middle 60s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

The warm up continues into Thursday and Friday. High temperatures both days will be in the mid and upper 70s with many spots making a run towards 80 degrees. Clouds move back in for Friday as showers approach for Friday evening and into the weekend.

Expect scattered showers for Saturday as high temperatures sit in the lower 70s. The front moves through for Sunday and we’ll be back in the 50s.