Another chilly night ahead! Mostly clear early as temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will slowly increase heading into Saturday morning.

We start the weekend on a dry note. Saturday starts sunny as highs will climb well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect a few isolated showers late Saturday night.

Sunday will be a gray day. Mainly cloudy with scattered showers around for majority of the day. High temperatures will sit in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

The new week will start unsettled. Monday will keep those lingering showers around with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit cooler in the mid 60s.

Staying breezy and cooler through tuesday where a few showers will linger for our northern counties. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s.