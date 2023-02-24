A brief high pressure is moving in this evening which will make for a chilly night under a mostly clear sky. Clouds will increase late overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds will become light and variable.

A weak clipper system will move in early Saturday morning and bring a quick burst of light snow showers. Not expecting more than a good coating to an inch for many areas as temperatures start chilly near 20 degrees. By the afternoon clouds will decrease and high temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the south. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder ahead of our next front. Expect high temperatures to reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will become breezy in the afternoon out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight we become cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Rain will be moving in for Monday but watching for a wintry mix at the onset of the event. With temperatures at and below freezing many spots will see a bit of sleet mixing in before warming up into the low 40s by the afternoon. Scattered showers will linger Monday evening as overnight lows sit in the upper 30s.

A few showers will be around for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be gusty at times. Overnight clouds move out and low temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be a decent afternoon with a good bit of sunshine and high temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Watching a late week system for Thursday and into the weekend with the chance of both rain and or snow mix depending on temperatures.