Clouds on the increase Thursday night will bring some light rain to extreme southern PA for

the first part of Friday.

The disturbance responsible for the rain will move quickly to the east and we will see some clearing in the afternoon.

It will turn colder into the weekend and it will be chilly if you are heading to the Penn State game on Saturday with temps in the 40s and a chilly breeze. Be sure to dress warmly.

Aside from a touch of lake effect into early Saturday for the northwest we should be generally dry into deep next week.

After our chilly weekend we will see a gradual warm-up next week and temperatures will once again be above average and we will make a run for 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend and remember to honor our veterans.

Mark