When it comes temperature swings it’s all about relativity. Yes, this is a cold start to your Tuesday…but the average low temps are typically in the 30s this time of year. After daytime highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s for several days this sure is a shocker. Good news another warm front will begin to lift north and east over the next couple of days and this means warming trend. Some of us could be flirting with 80 by the end of the week, but it won’t last as long as our previous warm spell. Expect another cool front to arrive this weekend bringing the next round of showers and some cooler temperatures into next week. Afterall we live in Central PA where it can feel like summer one day and winter the next. Classic roller coaster weather.