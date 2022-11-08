High pressure in place tonight so we remain quiet and clear. With a clear sky in place, temperatures will be falling into the 20s and 30s. You’ll need the jacket heading out Wednesday morning!

Another nice day coming for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine with with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit under a mostly clear sky, lows drop into the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday with warmer high temperatures. With an approaching cold front, and a system to our south milder temperatures move in Thursday and Friday. Highs will sit in the mid 60s with increasing clouds by the evening. Overnight we sit mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday we’ll sit mostly cloudy as rain moves in late morning. Grab the rain jacket as periods of this rain will become heavy into the evening. High temperatures remain mild in the low to middle 60s. Overnight we’ll see times of rain with lows dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers will linger for Saturday morning with a mild start. However once the rain moves out, cooler air moves in. Highs will drop through the day from upper 50s to the 40s by the evening. Overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

Staying chilly into the the extended with highs on Sunday in the 40s and lows in the 20s.