Clouds and a light southerly breeze keeps temps up a bit overnight into early Saturday. A weak, moisture-starved system brings clouds Saturday but still seasonably mild. More sun come Sunday!

Here’s a look at your hometown lows/highs.

Our weak system could set off a shower or two especially across the mountains Saturday evening before improving conditions late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will feature more sunshine and another round of mild temperatures.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.