Tonight high pressure moves in from the west and clouds will slowly decrease. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid and upper 20s. Winds will become light and variable.

Wednesday will be a nice afternoon. Expect some sunshine with just a stray shower passing to our north by midday. High temperatures will warm from the west and sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be southeast to start the day before turning more south by late afternoon. Overnight, rain will move in to our southern counties and temperatures will sit mild in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rain will move out just before daybreak on Thursday. We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with high temperatures remaining mild in the low to mid 50s. Overnight clouds continue to increase ahead of our next event with lows in the 30s.

Friday we are watching for a potential winter system that will bring rain, snow and sleet to the region. The timing of the event is what we are watching and will continue to provide updates as we get closer. Temperatures for the day will sit in the mid 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few flurries. Winds will be from the west between 5-10 mph. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.