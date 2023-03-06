We start the morning off on a clear and chilly note, with high pressure overhead. As a warm front starts to move in from the west, clouds will be on the increase. High temperatures today will warm into the upper 40s across our northern counties to mid 50s across our southern counties. As we head into this evening we will see showers move in and overnight with snow showers to about half of our region. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Centre, Clearfield, Cameron, and Elk counties from 6 PM Monday until 5 AM Tuesday. Wet snow will move in just after sunset mixing with rain at times. Expect a slushy snow accumulation of a Trace to 2 inches, with some locally higher totals closer towards the border of 4 plus.

A few snow showers will linger into Tuesday morning before we clear out by the afternoon. clouds will decrease and winds become breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. High temperatures will sit in the lower 40s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and chilly with lows falling into the mid 20s.

A quiet day for Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will sit in the lower 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

A bit milder for Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s ahead of our next system. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day and we’ll become partly to mostly cloudy into Friday. Low temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s.

Watching a system for the end of the week with a chance for another round of a wintry mix into Saturday. Stay tuned as we get closer.