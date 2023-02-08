High pressure moves east tonight and a warm front will approach which will increase cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will fall into mid 30s and winds will be light and variable.

Showers will move in just before day break on Thursday and will make for a soggy morning commute. Winds will pick up late morning and into the afternoon and temperatures will spike well into the 50s for our western counties with mid to upper 40s to our east.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at noon Thursday and go until Friday at 8 am for Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset counties. Expect southwest winds from 25-35 mph gusting at times towards 50 mph.

Showers will be scattered into the afternoon and early evening before moving out. Overnight lows will sit in the mid to upper 30s as the winds remain breezy.

Friday will start breezy with west winds at 15-20 mph, as we head into the afternoon winds will diminish and shift out of the northwest. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s with a few flurries possible in our northern counties. Overnight lows fall into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Seasonable for Saturday as clouds decrease into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit right on average in the mid to upper 30s. We are watching a system to our south for Saturday night and into Sunday. If it trends north we will be tracking rain and snow, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.