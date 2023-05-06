A brief high pressure is with us into this evening as clouds slowly increase overnight. Low temperatures drop into the mid 40s with light and variable winds.

Sunday starts off dry as a warm front approaches from the west. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the showers. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s as a few stray showers will be possible.

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Monday with high temperatures back in the 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with the best chance being our southern counties. Overnight lows drop into the lower 50s with a few showers.

Tuesday brings scattered showers and storms as we remain mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect a few heavy downpours within the thunderstorms. Low temperatures overnight drop into the upper 40s.

By Wednesday the sunshine returns as we will end the week on a drier note. Highs on Wednesday will sit near 70 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun.

Mostly to partly sunny sky for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and upper 70s by Friday afternoon.