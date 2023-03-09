Tonight clouds will move in from the west ahead of our next system. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east after midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 AM Friday and run until Saturday at 7 AM. This is for a widespread 2-4 inches of snow with a few locally higher spots pushing towards 6 inches.

Snow will move in late morning on Friday and continue into the evening hours. As we head into the afternoon temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s so some rain will be mixing in for our Sothern counties where snow totals will be lower. Our northern counties will see snow showers dimmish Friday night. Snowfall accumulations will be widespread 2-4 inches with our northern counties seeing 4-6 inches. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s as winds will become gusty out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Saturday will be breezy and chilly. A few snow showers will linger in the morning before drier air pushes in and helps clear us out by the afternoon. High temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 30s. Overnight we will be cold. Low temperatures fall into the teens to low 20s.

We’ll sit mostly cloudy for Sunday with high temperatures reaching towards the lower 40s. A few snow showers will be around in the late afternoon and by the overnight we will see a bit of a rain snow mix into Monday. Low temperatures will fall to near freezing.

A wintry mix will linger throughout the day on Monday as we sit cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We become windy and cold for the day on Tuesday with highs only sitting in the 30s.