Tonight a dry cold front moves south which increases our cloud cover overnight. With the clouds around we do sit mild with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday clouds will decrease into the afternoon and we’ll become partly sunny. A warm front will lift over the region and high temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight we sit

Plenty of sunshine and warm temps continue into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s approaching the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the west from 5-15 mph.

Keep in mind the fire danger will remain high all week long with very dry air in place, warm temperatures and breezy winds. Please refrain from burning.

The warmest day of the week will be on Friday when majority of the area will make a run for 80 degrees. Clouds will start to filter in late Friday ahead of our next front. Low temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

We’ll see increasing clouds on Saturday becoming mostly cloudy. A few showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible late in the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures sit in the 50s with a few showers.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around on Sunday as the front crosses the region. High temperatures reach back into the 70s. Overnight a few showers will linger into Monday as temps fall into the 40s. Monday highs will sit a touch cooler in the lower 60s.