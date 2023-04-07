This afternoon we will be locked under the clouds. Some northern counties will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s with a partially to mostly clear sky.

Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday for Easter there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower 60s. Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s. Tuesday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.