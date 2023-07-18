This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some hazy sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the area until later this afternoon. Most of the day, it will not be at an actionable level unless you are in a sensitive group. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have showers early then patchy clouds and fog.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure builds in. We will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Friday there will be showers around early, and then clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will also have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the 80s.