This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. We will have patchy clouds this morning with a shower or two. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots with a little extra sunshine will make it into the 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be a clear night and potentially frosty. You will want to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the entire viewing area. This watch goes from tonight until 8:00 AM Thursday morning.

Thursday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Thursday night clouds thicken and rain arrives.

Friday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Friday does look like quite the soggy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with more rainfall. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Monday high temperatures will in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with variable cloudiness and some showers.