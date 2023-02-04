Sitting mostly clear heading into the evening as high pressure is with the region. Low temperatures tonight will briefly fall into the low to mid 20s before clouds increase into Sunday morning. Once the clouds increase and winds pick up out of the south temperatures will quickly start to rebound Sunday morning.

As this high-pressure system slides to the southeast, temperatures will rebound a lot more for Sunday afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring the increase of clouds and we will become mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Temperatures will climb well into the mid and upper 40s with winds out of the south. As the weak cold front slides across Sunday evening a few showers will move through, for some just a few sprinkles. Low temperatures will sit in the low 30s.

Behind this system, Monday will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday will be warmer again with clouds and sunshine and maybe a shower in spots. Highs will be in the lower 50. There is a better chance for some periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The chance for a few showers will linger into Friday as temperatures start to cool off a bit heading into the weekend.