Tonight a cold front approaches from our west. This will increase our cloud cover overnight and keep us mild. Lows will fall into the upper 40s with most of us sitting in the lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Wednesday we’ll sit mostly cloudy with scattered showers late morning through early afternoon. High temperatures will still climb into the lower and mid 60s ahead of the front. By sunset, showers will be moving out and we’ll sit partly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday as clouds move out late morning. High temperatures will sit a little cooler in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight we sit quiet and mostly clear with lows falling into the 30s. If you are heading out to trick or treat, be sure to have the jacket!

Heading into the weekend starting dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be sitting near 60 degrees. Sunday we will see increasing clouds with shower chances increasing into the overnight hours. Lows drop into the 40s.