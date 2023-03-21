Tonight clouds continue to increase from the west ahead of our rainy pattern. Low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a light wind out of the south.

We’ll be mostly cloudy with Wednesday as rain starts to approach from the west. High temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 50s. With the dry air in place we won’t see showers until late Wednesday evening and showers will be scattered. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40s as showers continue off and on.

The umbrella will be needed for the rest of the week. Thursday we will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph ushering in the mild air. Overnight we become windy as the cold front nears. Lows will sit mild in the upper 40s.

Friday will be a day we hit high temperatures early in the day with temperatures in the 50s before falling through the evening. Expect scattered showers to continue into the day on Saturday. Our northern counties could even see some wet snow mixing in late Saturday evening as temperatures fall to near freezing.

A break in the rain arrives on Sunday with a partly sunny sky. Highs will sit in the mid 50s ahead of our next rain maker for Monday.