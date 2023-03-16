As the warm front continues to lift over the region we’ll see increasing cloud cover. We become mostly cloudy overnight with lows sitting mild in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Rain will be moving in for Friday morning and we’ll be scattered throughout the morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Steady rain will be likely by midday and become more scattered into the evening hours. Showers will then taper Friday night as winds shift out of the northwest ushering in cooler air. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s with a few snow flurries around. Winds will be picking up overnight out of the west at15-25 mph.

Saturday will be windy and chilly. High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and cold with lows dropping into the teens to lower 20s.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday clouds increase with temperatures in the 50s.