Clouds are with us into the overnight hours but will slowly decrease into Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold steady in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light and variable out of the south and west.

Wednesday will bring back some milder temperatures. A good mix of clouds and sun to our north with a mostly sunny sky to our southern counties. High temperatures will another 5-10 degrees warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 20s.

Thursday will be another nice day with a good mix clouds and sun as clouds move right back in ahead of our next rain maker. Temperatures however remain on the mild side in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will sit mild in the mid to upper 30s due to a mostly cloudy sky.

The cold front will start approaching the region from our west on Friday as clouds continue to filter in. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and even a few afternoon showers to our northwest regions. High temperatures will be back in the upper 40s. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s.

