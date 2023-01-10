Wednesday will start off with some sunshine and it will be relatively chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s. Even though clouds thicken, temperatures in the afternoon will reach to the lower 40s in most locations. As a warm front approaches, there may be a shower in some spots near the Maryland border by morning.

This warm front will bring a bit of rain Wednesday night. It may be cold enough for there to be a bit of a wintry mix in spots. This warm front will be slowly moving through the area on Thursday with periods of rain. There still could be a touch of a wintry mix in spots during the morning. Temperatures Thursday will slowly rise into the 40s, reaching the middle to upper 40s in places early Thursday night.

A cold front will move through the area with rain showers followed by snow showers Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be windy and cold with variable cloudiness. We will have numerous snow showers west of Route 219 with flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Friday will be mostly in the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening.

Saturday will be windy and chilly with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will range from near 30 in the higher elevations to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys to the east. The snow will accumulation a coating to an inch or two near and west of Route 219.

Sunday and Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 40s on Sunday and then the middle 40s on Monday. . Another warmup looks like it will come for the end of next week.

