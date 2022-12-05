A front stalled to our south will keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A disturbance passing well to our south combined with an easterly flow will give us plenty of clouds with scattered showers and drizzle on Tuesday. There will not be a lot of rainfall, but there will be a damp feel. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the lower to middle 40s. While temperatures will not rise much during the day, temperatures will not fall much Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Not much will change through the rest of the week. Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds with some showers. The wind may switch direction and that would help temperatures to rise into the 50s in many spots. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in on Thursday with a good deal of clouds and just the chance for a shower or two with highs in the 40s.

Another disturbance may up the chance of some rain on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s. Rain is still a possibility on Saturday. It may even be cold enough for snowflakes to be mixed in. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday will be brisk and chilly with variable cloudiness and just the chance for a shower or a flurry. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.