A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to fall fast this evening. Some clouds will start to arrive from the south and west later tonight. There is a chance for a touch of freezing drizzle in some places by morning, mainly in Somerset and Southern Indiana, and Cambria counties.

Saturday may start off with some flurries, maybe a touch of freezing drizzle in places over the Laurel Highlands; otherwise, clouds will continue to spread from the southwest to the northeast through the day. The sun may stay out most of the day from Centre County north and east while the day will be cloudy west of Route 219. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

A stronger disturbance will pass north of the region on Sunday. This will bring a wintry mix to some spots later Saturday night into Sunday morning with just the chance for a bit of a wintry mix in the afternoon. The best chance for any accumulation is going to be north of I-80 and there could be enough for a few slick spots Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be within a few degrees of 40.

Behind that system, clouds will break for some sunshine on Monday. Highs will be near to just above 40. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday as the next storm system comes our way. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. A wintry mix is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. This is something we will get a better picture of as time gets closer but it looks like it has the potential for some travel issues. Temperatures may not leave the 30s on Thursday. Behind this system it will be windy and colder Friday with scattered snow showers and highs in the 30s.

