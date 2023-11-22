After a soaking rain on Tuesday we slowly dry out for Wednesday. A few showers linger for the morning with moisture left over, but drier air pushes in for the afternoon. An overcast sky will be with us all day with temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at about 15-20 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 40’s to near 50 making it the nicest day this week. After the Thanksgiving holiday expect a general cool down across the region with temperatures trending near or below average into the weekend. The overall pattern the rest of the month in early December looks colder.

Black Friday will be a chilly one if you are out shopping! A mix of clouds and sunshine along with high temperatures struggling to make it into the low 40s. Quite cold overnight as we sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the lower and mid 20s.

The weekend starts dry with a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday. High temperatures remain cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we dip back into the 20s.

Sunday, clouds will increase into the afternoon ahead of our next cold front. This front looks to bring a chance of rain and snow showers to the region Sunday evening and into Monday.