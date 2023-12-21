More clouds than sun for Thursday as high temperatures sit right around average in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight we remain cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. We’ll sit mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the lower 40s as a warm from moves in from the west. This will increase moisture into Friday evening so a few spotty flakes and even drizzle are possible overnight with lows near 30.

A weak front will move in for Saturday bringing back the cloud cover. The chance of a stray shower and drizzle will be low but keeps the clouds around. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun on Sunday as the mild air sticks around through Christmas. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 40s reaching towards 50 degrees! Enjoy it!

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun as our next rain maker moves in. Expect shower activity to start in the afternoon as high temperatures sit near 50 degrees. Showers will linger into the day on Wednesday.