Scattered Showers will linger for most of the day on Wednesday as we remain cloudy and gloomy. Temperatures continue to sit warmer than average reaching into the low 50s by the afternoon with light winds out of the southeast. Total rainfall amounts after the two days will be over an inch for most. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

Clouds hang with us on Thursday as a few stray showers will still be possible. Most of the day should be rain free, but still a bit gloomy as clouds try and break into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s with winds out of the west. Overnight a stray shower is possible on the backside of the low pressure system as lows sit in the upper 30s.

More clouds than sun on Friday as the chance of a shower/snow shower are possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s before falling overnight into the upper 20s. The best chance for snow showers will be in the laurel highlands with the higher elevation.

Average temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Saturday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun while clouds increase into Sunday.