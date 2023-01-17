Winds continue to pick up this evening especially in our higher elevations. Temperatures warm a few more degrees before falling overnight only into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy and dry for Wednesday with a few breaks in the clouds for sunshine across our southeastern counties. Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s with breezy winds. By the evening the winds will diminish ahead of our next system and overnight lows fall into the mid 30s. Rain will be moving in early for Thursday morning with a bit of freezing rain at the onset of the rain event. Roads will likely be slick for many very early on.

The Thursday morning commute will be slick for some as the onset of precipitation will fall as freezing rain to a mix with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s. As we head into the afternoon temperatures climb enough where it will become an all rain event and scattered showers continue into the evening. Low temperatures fall into the mid 30s behind the front and winds will start to pick up into Friday.

Friday will be a backwards day as high temperatures are hit for many before sunrise in the upper 30s to near 40. By midday the temperatures will be in the lower 30s with breezy winds. Scattered snow showers will be around mainly for the laurels with some flurries further east. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend starts dry but chilly with highs only in the lower 30s under a mix of clouds and sun. Our next system moves in Sunday midday with a bit of rain/snow mix and scattered snow by Monday afternoon. Stay tuned for more details.