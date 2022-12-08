A dry day coming our way for Thursday as high pressure is moving in from the north. We still have a good deal of cloud cover, so temperatures remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light today out of the northwest. Tonight a disturbance will pass just to our south so areas like Somerset and Bedford will be clipped with at most a quick shower. Mostly to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 30.

A good mix of clouds and sun for the day on Friday, we can’t shake those high clouds. Expect a cooler airmass however as high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light but out of the east. Overnight a weak wave of energy will move across the region this will bring a quick shot of a wintry mix for those high elevations. Lows will drop into the upper 20s low 30s.

Saturday morning will start with that brief mix moving through the region so again we sit mostly cloudy. High temperatures will sit cool but on average near 40 degrees.

Our next disturbance moves in for Sunday which will give us a better shot at seeing some rain/snow mixing throughout the day. High temperatures will sit chilly in the upper 30s to near 40.

Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40.

There will be a better chance for a mix of both clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance will return clouds and the chance for showers on Wednesday. Highs again will be in the lower to middle 40s.