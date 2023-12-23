Sunday will feature more clouds than sun as temperatures start to warm into the mid and upper 40s. Average high temperature is 38 degrees so we’ll be nearly 10 degrees warmer in many spots. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Clouds hang tough with us through the Christmas holiday. While we do stay dry for Monday we’ll have a lack of sunshine. High temperatures will be climbing towards 50 degrees! Remember last year we hit a balmy 13 degrees on Christmas day!!

Our next rain system moves in on Tuesday following the holidays. With temperatures mild in the 40s and 50s this will also be a rain event. Showers look to move in late Tuesday afternoon and linger into Wednesday.

Periods of rain will be with us on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Cooler air moves back in on the backside of this system for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s.

Snow flurries and showers are possible both Thursday and Friday as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s.

By the upcoming weekend high temperatures will be back to average in the mid 30s.