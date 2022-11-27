Tonight, showers will slowly diminish but we’ll remain under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest breezy at times.

A few sprinkle or shower will be around early Monday morning otherwise we’ll be under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be back in the 40s with a chilly breeze out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Clouds break late Monday evening and overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Tuesday ahead of our next system. Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 40s, some pushing low 50s.

Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday morning as another front moves through. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Behind that system, Thursday will be windy and colder with clouds, some sunshine, and a sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s