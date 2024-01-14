After the snow squalls with an arctic front earlier today, we will now have a clearing sky and cold air moving in. Temperatures tonight will dip into the single digits and lower teens. Tonight we will have a partially to mainly clear sky. Winds tonight will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The strong winds will be slowly diminishing into Monday.

Monday for Martin Luther King Jr Day, we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Monday night clouds will move in and some light snowfall will arrive into Tuesday morning. Expect an inch or so. Higher elevations could see a few inches. Use caution traveling there will be some slick spots and lowered visibility. Temperatures Monday night will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday we will start the day with some light snowfall and the rest of the day will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles per hour. Tuesday night will be a bitter cold night. Temperatures will drop into the single digits. Make sure your pets and any elderly neighbors have a safe and warm place to be.

Wednesday will be cold but dry. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles per hour. This will make the air feel like it is in the single digits. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the teens.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky and a few flurries cannot be ruled out. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday night clouds will thicken and snow will arrive into Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday we are watching a low pressure system. At this time, it looks like it will bring us a light snowfall. It is far out in the forecast, so you’ll want to stay up to date with the forecast as things can change. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine.