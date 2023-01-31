Chilly air will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the day on Wednesday. There will be both sunshine and clouds, with the day leaning more toward the sunshine. Highs in the 20s to near 30. With just a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will drop into the teens to near 20.

The cold air will retreat, albeit briefly, on Thursday with clouds and sunshine and a gusty southwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 30s with some of the warmer spots reaching into the lower 40s.

An arctic front will move through the area later Thursday night into Friday. The front will likely pass with a skinny band of flurries and a snow shower. Then it will turn windy and colder the rest of the day with some sunshine and just some isolated flurries Friday. We will have a morning high in the 20s, but temperatures will drop into and through the teens during the day. Some places will dip into the single digits later in the day. Friday night will be frigid with lows in the single digits and some of the higher elevations dropping below zero.

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine, but that sun will be out only for moral support with highs in the lower 20 to middle 20s. Some of the higher elevations may not get out of the teens. The cold will not last as a big warm-up will then follow next week.

Temperatures will rebound to near to just above 40 on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday will feature highs in the lower to middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will turn breezy and even warmer with clouds and sunshine and the chance for a late-day shower.

