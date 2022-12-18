Overnight lows drop into the teens Sunday night. It’ll be breezy with winds at 11 mph and with clouds in the sky.

We start the new week off on a dry and seasonable note. Highs will sit in the low to mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun for Monday.

It’ll be breezy during the day with 10-to-12-mph winds before the wind settles down in the evening hours and subsides overnight into Tuesday with a low of 20.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with little to no wind and a high into the mid 30s. Wednesday will be similar, just with some more clouds.

We are keeping an eye on a potential winter storm for late Thursday and into Friday. Too far out for specifics but if you have travel plans, be sure to stay in tune with the forecast as we learn more. Beyond that Christmas Eve and Day will be very cold days. High temperatures will sit only in the teens to 20s for highs and single digits for lows!