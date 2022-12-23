Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the single digits and teens. Snow showers could lead to slick and icy roadways. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central PA until 2:00 PM this afternoon.

Winds will also be strong. Winds will be from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. We could see some wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Factoring in the wind chill, it could feel like we are 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Be prepared for power outages.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Somerset, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties until 7:00 PM Saturday. For Jefferson County, the wind chill warning goes until 12:00 PM Saturday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Elk, Cameron, northern Centre, Clearfield, Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties until 6:00 AM Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in place for Jefferson county until 7:00 AM Saturday morning. By tonight, temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with scattered snow showers. Mainly in our western counties. High temperatures will only make it into the single digits to lower teens. Winds on Saturday will also be strong from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits to lower teens. Christmas Eve night temperatures drop into the low single digits. On Christmas Day, there could be a lingering flurry early otherwise we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Christmas will be in the teens. Christmas night temperatures fall back into the single digits.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will start to rebound a bit next week. Monday we will make it into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the teens. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sun and high temperatures in the 30s.