Today we have a cold front approaching from the west. We start the day on a dry note with some patchy fog and sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase into this afternoon before showers move in to our west early evening. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll scattered showers as temperatures drop to near 60.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning as the front pushes east. Temperatures will sit cooler as many struggle to get into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph ushering in cooler and drier air. A Canadian high pressure moves in and this brings those fall like temperatures back. Low temperatures drop into the upper 40s as we become mostly clear.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A cooler end to the week as we’ll see plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Both nights will be cool with lows in the mid 40s!

A mix of clouds and sun into the weekend with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.