Arctic air will surge across the Keystone state on Sunday. Morning highs in the 20s will drop to the teens during the afternoon across central PA.

Snow squalls along the arctic front could make for some dangerous travel conditions with bursts of heavy snow and strong winds. Visibilities will be reduced and the roads could turn icy.

Below average temperatures will continue all week.

A weak system will give us a touch of snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Another weak system could give us a couple of inches of snow on Friday.

Stay warm!

Mark