With high pressure to our west we have been sitting quiet and mostly clear. Tonight we will see some clouds increase from the south but majority will be the high clouds. Winds will be light and variable, and dewpoints are very low in the single digits. Overnight lows will fall into the teens to near 20 degrees.

If you are heading up bright and early to Punxsutawney be sure to dress warm! Temperatures for the morning festivities will only be in the mid teens. We will see a good mix of sun and high clouds for the afternoon as high temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 30s and lower 40s. As we head into the overnight, an arctic front will move in from the northwest. This will bring in clouds as well as a few brief snow showers. Temperatures will quickly fall into Friday.

Friday’s high temperatures will be hit in the morning around the lower 20s. As we head into the afternoon and evening temperatures will be in the single digits with gusty winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits under a partly clear sky.

We start the weekend bitter cold with wind chills in the teens below zero. We do become mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Overnight lows fall back to the teens low 20s. A quick rebound of the mild air as it returns for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

We stay mild into the new week with highs approaching 50 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday as that brings our next chance for rain.