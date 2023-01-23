Snow showers have come to an end and we’re just seeing scattered flurries. Winds have picked up out of the northwest and will remain gusty into the overnight hours at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be mainly quiet with more clouds to the north and a little bit of sunshine to the south. A stray flurry and or snow shower may move in to our north into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 30s to the north and upper 30s to near 40 to our south. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows fall just below freezing ahead of our next snow system that will move in overnight.

Snow will be moving in before daybreak on Wednesday and we will see moderate to heavy snowfall from sunrise through the noon hour. Snow will lighten up a bit into the afternoon as warmer air pushes in from the south which will also transition the snow to a sleet, and a rain/snow mix. By late evening this system will pull out of the region and just scattered snow showers will linger. High temperatures for the day will sit in the mid 30s.

Thursday a few snow showers will linger especially in the laurel highlands. Winds will once again pick up behind this system and we’ll sit quite chilly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s.

A chilly day for Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s.