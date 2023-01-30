This morning will be cloudy with a bit of drizzle. There could be some freezing drizzle in our northwestern counties this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson County until 10:00 AM. Use caution commuting. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. In our northern counties, some snow showers could mix in. This evening we could have some freezing rain in spots. Use caution there could be some icy patches. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight into Tuesday morning there could be some freezing rain and scattered snow showers in our southern counties. Most of us tonight will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night will be cloudy with the potential for a bit of snow in our southern counties. There will be all week a low pressure system to our south, at this time it looks like we stay relatively dry. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday will be a blustery day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will usher in colder air. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy day with some flurries. Friday night will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the teens. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. On Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.