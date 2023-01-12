We will continue to have numerous showers and fog early tonight. The showers will be more scattered later tonight. Temperatures early tonight will rise and then will fall again late tonight. In fact, it will turn colder enough for the rain showers to mix with and change to snow showers in some spots near and west of Route 219 by morning.

A cold front will push off to the east on Friday morning. There can be a rain shower very early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.

Saturday will be windy and chilly. There still could be some flurries and snow showers early in the Laurel Highlands; otherwise, clouds will break for some sunshine. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s with some of the ridges holding in the 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound back through the 30s to near 40 in places. Monday will not be as cool with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The next system may bring us rain showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Relatively mild air will be winning out through the end of next week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.