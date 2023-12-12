A weak cold front brings a reinforcing push of colder air to the region on Wednesday. An area of high pressure will build in from the west, so the good news there will be plenty of sunshine. Expect a chilly westerly wind around 10 to 20 mph.

Afternoon temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30’s, but wind chills will be around freezing or below. Bundle up!

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? As of now, here’s a look at what you can expect on the holiday!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.