A cold front moved through this evening and behind it is cold air pushing in. Overnight we will see the clouds break up, we become partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be falling to the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Sunshine is with us on Saturday with just a few clouds. However, the sun will not provide a whole lot of warmth. High temperatures will sit in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows falling into the teens. Average high temperature is 49 degrees and average low temperature is 33 degrees.

A few snow showers will be around early Sunday morning for those in our north western counties. Not a whole lot in the way of accumulating. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 20s struggling to make 30 degrees. Overnight we are clear and cold, low temperatures fall back into the teens.

Heading into next week, temperatures will finally moderate back to average. Monday and Tuesday will be filled with sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. By Wednesday we will be reaching into the lower 50s as a few more clouds move in. For Thanksgiving clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

Still watching what could be a wintry mix for Black Friday, but we’ll keep an eye on it!