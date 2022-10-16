Tonight high pressure moves east and clouds will increase late. Temperatures only drop into the lower 40s as winds are light and variable.

Monday the front will be passing so we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture with the front so not a lot of rain is expected for Monday. Highs will sit a little cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our northwest counties will see some flurries late Monday night as temperatures start to drop. Overnight lows fall below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. A freeze watch is in place from 1 am through 9 am.

The big drop in temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday where high temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday we will see a few showers linger and with the cold airmass in place, a few flurries will mix at times. Expect some snow on grassy surfaces and a light coating of snow on the ridgetops. Overnight lows drop below freezing.

Wednesday a few showers and flurries will linger for the morning, otherwise staying cloudy and cool. High temperatures will sit in the 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows fall to near freezing.

The cold air doesn’t stick around long. Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend. Thursday we’ll sit in the mid 50s and by Friday we’ll be back to near 60. The weekend is looking great with highs well into the 60s!