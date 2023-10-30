We go from well above average last week to below average temperatures to start the new week and month. Here’s a look at our lows/highs for Tuesday. Definitely want to bundle up as we begin the day on the frosty side with temperatures only warming up into the 40’s.

Another wave of energy dives out of Canada Tuesday bringing colder air and some snow shower activity overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Some accumulations possible across the Laurel Highlands with a coating to 1″ possible. Snow showers and flurries for everyone else.

Our temperature ride is cooler than average to start with a bit of a bump to near average readings later in the week.

